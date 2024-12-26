Leicester City manager Ruud van Nistelrooy wants to offload attacker in January

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Leicester City are reportedly preparing to terminate Odsonne Edouard’s loan from Crystal Palace during the upcoming January transfer window, as the club seeks to reshape its squad under new manager Ruud van Nistelrooy.

The French striker, who joined the Foxes on deadline day this summer, has struggled to make an impact at the King Power Stadium. With limited appearances and no significant contributions to his name, the club considering cutting his stint short.

According to Leicestershire Live, Leicester’s decision to part ways with Edouard stems from both his underwhelming performances and the need to free up a domestic loan slot. Premier League rules restrict clubs to having only two players on loan from other top-flight teams simultaneously, and Leicester are keen to utilise these slots more effectively.

Edouard’s statistics this season reflect his struggles—just two starts in eight appearances across all competitions and no goals or assists to his name. He has recently found himself excluded from matchday squads altogether, further highlighting his marginal role within the team.

Ruud van Nistelrooy wants to offload Odsonne Edouard

Since taking over in November, van Nistelrooy has been clear about his intent to optimise Leicester’s squad amid their relegation battle.

The Dutchman has pointed to fierce competition in the striker department, with club legend Jamie Vardy and Zambia international Patson Daka ahead of Edouard in the pecking order.

He recently said (as quoted by Leicestershire Live):

“It’s clear we have three number nines, with Jamie (Vardy), with Patson and with Edou. Every game there are decisions to be made on the nines you bring in your squad.

“I’m going to look at how many players in each position I need, and so far it’s been Jamie and Patson who have been chosen. But he’s fit and he’s training and it can change every week.

“That’s a fair enough point (over Edouard taking up a loan spot). It’s clear players need to have a perspective. At the moment, with Odsonne’s situation, we have to address that closely. It’s something that’s on the table for us to look at.”

The potential termination of Edouard’s loan could pave the way for new reinforcements in the January window, as Leicester look to bolster their attacking options. The Foxes’ precarious position in the Premier League table has made the winter transfer period critical to their survival hopes.

Leicester will need to work with Crystal Palace to finalize the early termination of the loan agreement, but the move aligns with van Nistelrooy’s vision of building a more competitive squad.

While Edouard’s stint at Leicester appears to be coming to an end, his departure could mark the beginning of a pivotal phase in the Foxes’ season.

With a renewed focus on squad optimisation and fresh signings on the horizon, van Nistelrooy will be hoping to guide the club out of their current struggles and toward a stronger finish to the campaign.

For Edouard, the early end to his loan spell presents an opportunity to reset and perhaps reignite his form back at Crystal Palace or elsewhere.