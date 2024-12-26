(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

AC Milan are reportedly keen to bring Sandro Tonali back to the San Siro and could tempt them by offering three first-team players in exchange.

According to the outlet Milanlive.it, the Italian giants will be willing to part ways with Fikayo Tomori, Samuel Chukwueze, and Ruben Loftus-Cheek, three players the Magpies really like, in their pursuit of the Newcastle midfielder.

The report claims that the player in the long-term would love to return to Milan, a club he adores. However, at the moment, he is fully focused at Newcastle and wants to repay their faith in him after their support to him during his ban. His agent has also recently dismissed links of a January move away.

It further adds that to bring Tonali back to Milan, the will of everyone is needed, including the current directors: Geoffrey Moncada, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Giorgio Furlani.

Sandro Tonali is starting to show his worth this season

Tonali, who joined the Magpies in July 2023 for a record-breaking €70 million fee, has shown glimpses of his quality at St. James’ Park. Despite facing a lengthy suspension due to betting-related issues, he returned to action earlier in August after serving the ban.

This season, the 24-year-old has contributed two goals and two assists in 19 appearances since returning to action., taking his overall career tally to 28 goals and 33 assists in 304 games across all competitions and clubs.

Eddie Howe’s side appears reluctant to part ways with their Italian midfielder, who is contracted until 2028. However, the strict financial rules in place plus the prospect of strengthening multiple positions through this potential swap deal could prove tempting for the Newcastle hierarchy.

The potential arrivals would address key areas across the pitch: Tomori would bolster the defence, Loftus-Cheek would provide Premier League-proven midfield experience, and Chukwueze would add depth to Newcastle’s attacking options.

Milan’s eagerness to resign Tonali reflects their high regard for their former player, though Newcastle’s final decision may hinge on their broader transfer strategy and squad-building plans for the remainder of the season and beyond.