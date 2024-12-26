Nicolo Fagioli in action during an Italy training session at Centro Tecnico Federale di Coverciano. (Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images)

Juventus’ young Italian footballer Nicolo Fagioli continues to attract the interest of many Premier League clubs.

The Bianconeri have already stated that they are ready to sell the midfielder for €25m, and although CaughtOffside sources understand that some Premier League clubs are ready to pay this fee, no official offer for Nicolo Fagioli has been made yet.

Tottenham lead chase for Nicolo Fagioli

Clubs such as Fulham, West Ham and Crystal Palace are all planning to make a move for Fagioli, and sources have further advanced that all of the London clubs have expressed their openness and willingness to enter into negotiations with Serie A’s ‘Old Lady.’

They’re all set to be blown out of the water by Tottenham Hotspur, however.

The Lilywhites could be one of the busier clubs in the January transfer window as Spurs are one of a trio of clubs interested in Maxim De Cuyper, and they could also be willing to sell a striker to Newcastle.

They’re also in the best position to transfer the Italian star to the English capital.

Nicolo Fagioli could be persuaded by Nottingham Forest

Juventus director, Cristiano Giuntoli, has travelled to England to meet with various Premier League clubs to investigate their potential sale to sign the Italian international.

The young talent is on Tottenham coach Ange Postecoglou‘s transfer list, and he is aiming to gain a stronger foothold in European football.

Although they are considered to be the outsiders in any race for Fagioli at present, Nottingham Forest’s form under Nuno Espirito Santo makes them contenders.

With CaughtOffside sources noting that they are also seriously considering a bid, it’s entirely possible that Fagioli might not end up in London after all.