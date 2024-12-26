Ruud van Nistelrooy, manager of Leicester City, looks on during the Premier League match against Wolverhampton Wanderers. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

It’s not been the best start to his Leicester City career, and Ruud van Nistelrooy is keen to do a double transfer deal in January to help alleviate the pressure of potentially falling into the relegation places during the festive set of fixtures.

After being deemed surplus to requirements by Ruben Amorim at Manchester United, Ruud van Nistelrooy took up a position in the Leicester City dugout.

Ruud van Nistelrooy wants two new signings

However, after just a handful of games, including Premier League defeats against Wolves (0-3) and Newcastle United (0-4), the Foxes now find themselves just two points above the relegation places.

A Boxing Day fixture against league leaders, Liverpool, isn’t what’s required at this stage of the Dutchman’s tenure, though if he can get a few good results, it may turn the tide of public opinion back in his favour.

Football Insider suggest that van Nistelrooy is preparing a double transfer deal, one of which could be a loan move for Brighton’s out of favour striker, Evan Ferguson.

There are also suggestions that Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall might make a sensational return to the King Power Stadium, though as with a potential Ferguson deal, there are no guarantees.

Can Ruud van Nistelrooy survive the season with Leicester?

What is clear is that van Nistelrooy has got to pick his troops up and get them back on the winning trail again.

It was always going to be a gamble for the Foxes to hire a manager with little top-flight experience on the bench.

Being a Premier League legend is all well and good, but you have to be able to get the basics right managerially.

So far van Nistelrooy is almost proving that he’d be far better as a number two than the main man, but he still deserves respect for putting himself in the firing line.