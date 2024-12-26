“In my opinion…” – Liverpool star sends clear message to Arne Slot

Arne Slot and Virgil van Dijk (Photo by Carl Recine, Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has sent a clear message to Arne Slot about how much he can continue to offer the team for the next few years.

The experienced Netherlands international is not getting any younger, but he remains a player at the top of his game, and it’s surely an important priority to tie him down to a new contract.

Van Dijk is clearly still happy at Liverpool, and he’s sent the pretty clear message that he’d like to stay and contribute to Slot’s side for many years to come.

Of course, the final decision on the details of Van Dijk’s contract won’t just be down to Slot, with managers in the modern game tending to only be part of the conversation, with a lot of this stuff now mostly dealt with by sporting directors and people in similar roles.

Virgil van Dijk speaks out on his Liverpool future

When asked about his future on Amazon Prime, as quoted by the Times, Van Dijk said: “I love the club, the club loves me. I love the fans, the fans love me and it is a very good foundation to be successful.

“In my opinion I can play for another three, four years at least at the highest level. We will see what the future brings.”

Slot has inherited a great squad at Anfield, but he’s also done really well to improve a lot of these players, who maybe looked like they’d reached their peak under Jurgen Klopp last term.

Van Dijk is one of those who seems to have gone up a level again since Slot’s arrival, so the club surely need to do everything possible to keep this successful relationship going for a few more years.