Deal could be official in days: Liverpool agree terms with star in huge boost for Arne Slot

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Liverpool have reportedly agreed a new contract with star defender and club captain Virgil van Dijk and it could be made official in the next few days.

The Reds have had the worry of Van Dijk being in the final few months of his contract, along with fellow star names Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah.

Earlier today, there was a report from Fichajes about Salah agreeing a new Liverpool deal, and now another report from Fichajes is also claiming that Van Dijk’s new contract should be made official very soon.

Van Dijk remains a hugely important player and leader in this Liverpool squad, so Arne Slot will no doubt be delighted to be keeping the 33-year-old.

Virgil van Dijk looks set to stay at Liverpool

Van Dijk joined LFC from Southampton back in January 2018 and has proven to be one of the club’s most important signings of the last decade.

Along with other major buys under previous manager Jurgen Klopp, such as Salah, Alisson and Sadio Mane, Van Dijk has gone on to become a real stalwart at Anfield.

Slot is now benefiting from having players like Van Dijk still around in his Liverpool squad, so it makes sense that the club have worked to apparently get this deal sorted.

Liverpool would surely have been in a very difficult situation if they’d had to replace Van Dijk, as it wouldn’t be easy to find another player with that kind of quality and leadership.

The Netherlands international is showing no sign of slowing down with age, so can surely continue to play a key role for the Merseyside giants for many years to come.

Van Dijk might well look at someone like Thiago Silva, who has been able to keep playing at the highest level right into his late 30s.