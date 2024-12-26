Agent of goal machine spotted at West Ham training ground

Julen Lopetegui, manager of West Ham United, gestures during the Premier League match against Brighton & Hove Albion. (Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images)

It’s been a difficult time for West Ham and Julen Lopetegui this season, but it could be about to get a whole lot better after the club was linked with a genuine goal machine.

When Julen Lopetegui was announced as West Ham manager, there appeared to be relief from the long-suffering Hammers supporters, who had seemingly become bored by the way in which David Moyes had set his Irons up week in and week out in the Premier League.

Julen Lopetegui needs a lucky break at West Ham

If there’s one thing that the East London faithful demand, it’s entertainment, and that’s something that appeared to be in short supply towards the end of the Scot’s time at the helm.

However, in just a few short months, the fans appear to have already made their mind up about the Spaniard.

Moyes has already had his say on whether Lopetegui should be sacked, and Jamie Carragher has named the perfect replacement for him.

Questionable line-ups, playing players out of position and reports of fights with his own players in the dressing room… all have contributed to the notion that Lopetegui just isn’t the right man for the job.

Or maybe he just doesn’t have the right players.

Emmanuel Latte Lath could help to save Julen Lopetegui’s West Ham career

That could be why there’s an apparent move to acquire Middlesbrough’s in-form striker, Emmanuel Latte Lath, whose agent has been spotted at the West Ham training ground.

Emmanuel Latte Lath’s agent appears to have been at West Ham’s training ground over the last few days. #Boro | #UTB | #WHUFC pic.twitter.com/GtPJwHdm1r — Boropolis (@Boropolis) December 24, 2024

According to transfermarkt, he’s already plundered nine goals and provided two assists in 22 Championship games.

Were the Hammers to get him to sign on the dotted line, that could see the end of Niclas Fullkrug’s ill-fated time in East London.

After a brilliant European Championship, it looked as if all West Ham’s Christmases had come at once as the German centre-forward was one of many new faces.

His time at the London Stadium has quickly turned sour, however, and there’s a clear lesson to be learned from that.

It’s something that Latte Lath might want to consider before committing the next few years of his career to the Hammers.