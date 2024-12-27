“There’s concrete interest”- Agent confirms Man United star is approached for a move

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

A number of Manchester United players are facing an uncertain future at the club as manager Ruben Amorim prepares to make changes to his squad.

Marcus Rashford has recently spoken of his desire to start a new challenge in his career after being dropped from the squad by Amorim.

Another player who could be heading out of the club next year is Antony, who was signed in a big money move by former manager Erik ten Hag but he has still not been able to find his best form at Old Trafford.

The Brazilian has disappointed following his move from Ajax and with the Brazilian falling down the pecking order at the club this season, his future at the Premier League club is now in jeopardy.

Antony’s agent Junior Pedroso has claimed that the winger has been approached by many clubs over a move in January.

While speaking exclusively to GiveMeSport, he said:

“Yes, many clubs have approached us for Antony’s move in January. These clubs wanted to understand the situation for Antony, so I can confirm that there’s concrete interest.”

Is there a way back for Antony at Man United?

The player’s agent has claimed that the Red Devils have not expressed their desire of parting ways with the player.

Despite his poor form, there has been no indication from the club that they want to sell or loan the player.

Antony’s agent said:

“To be fair, Manchester United have never expressed any interest to sell or loan out Antony to us. We never received this sort of communication so far. Man United management never told us that they want Antony to leave, despite the reports we see around about our client.”

In order to get more playing time, the Brazilian would have to leave the club and start a new chapter in his career.

It all depends on what the manager wants now and whether the player is a part of his future plans.

Considering that Amorim likes to play a 3-4-3 formation, it is difficult to see Antony get a starting spot in the Portuguese manager’s team.

