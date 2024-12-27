Agent of Barcelona ace with €500m buyout clause but who could leave for free arrives in Manchester

Dani Olmo of FC Barcelona is challenged by Ramy Bensebaini and Felix Nmecha of Borussia Dortmund. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

Barcelona’s continuing financial problems could see Dani Olmo move to Man United for free as early as the January transfer window, despite him having a €500m buyout clause.

Dani Olmo moved back to Barcelona in the summer for €60m/£51m, and the club quickly slapped a €500m buyout clause on him, per The Guardian (subscription required).

Dani Olmo’s agent arrives in Manchester

He’s blown hot and cold for Hansi Flick in La Liga and the Champions League, and it’s emerged, per Daily Mail, that because of the Financial Fair Play issues that Barcelona are still having to deal with behind the scenes, they may have to allow him to leave for free in the new year.

It’s understood that Olmo’s registration with the Catalan giants was only temporary until the end of 2024, by which time the club had hoped that their financial issues would have long since been sorted.

Clearly, that’s not the case, and it could let in Premier League giants Man United to potentially offer him a new home at Old Trafford.

The Daily Mail note within their report that Olmo’s agent, Andy Bara, arrived in Manchester over the weekend though, cryptically, he suggested he was there “on holidays.”

Manchester United could really do with Dani Olmo right now

After another awful performance, this time against Wolverhampton Wanderers, Ruben Amorim‘s side could certainly do with an injection of new blood.

Downed 2-0 by the Midlands-based outfit, Man United are stuck down in 14th position in the English top-flight, and look anything but the storied outfit of the past.

Clearly, there’s something seriously wrong at the club, and if as progressive a coach as Amorim is also unable to get a tune from the first-team squad, then maybe a root and branch clear out at the Theatre of Dreams is what’s required.

Whether Olmo might form part of a new look United side is a moot point at this stage.