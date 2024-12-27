Al Shabab eyeing deal for Newcastle man who started vs. Villa

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Saudi Pro League side Al Shabab are reportedly close to securing the signing of Newcastle United goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, according to GiveMeSport.

The club is looking to strengthen their goalkeeping position in January, with Dubravka being a top target.

With his contract set to expire at the end of the season and Odysseas Vlachodimos also on the books, Newcastle may consider selling Dubravka if they receive an acceptable offer.

The Slovakian international has been a key player for Newcastle, making 165 appearances and recording 48 clean sheets.

While he was a regular in the first team in his early years at the club, Dubravka has seen his role diminish, particularly after his loan spell at Manchester United.

Since Nick Pope’s arrival in the summer of 2022, Dubravka has fallen down the pecking order.

It is better for the goalkeeper to part ways with the Magpies if he wants to get more playing time.

Martin Dubravka to leave Newcastle United?

The 35-year-old goalkeeper does not have long left in his career and the sooner he gets a move away from St James’ Park, the better it will be for him.

The limited playing time has frustrated Dubravka, and he may seek to leave the club in the upcoming transfer window.

With his contract expiring soon, this window could be Newcastle’s last chance to sell him and recoup a transfer fee.

As per the report, Eddie Howe’s side are still interested in signing Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford but a move for the goalkeeper would only be possible in the summer transfer window.

Along with the goalkeeper, the Magpies could lose midfielder Sandro Tonali next year as the club will soon have to deal with Profit and Sustainability Rules and they may have to sell players in order to comply with the Premier League’s strict regulations.