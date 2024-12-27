Arsenal battling Premier League rivals for superstar signing that they tried to land in 2019

Mikel Arteta, manager of Arsenal, looks on during the Premier League match against Everton. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Although Arsenal are by no means out of this season’s title race, they’re not moving forward quickly under Mikel Arteta, so landing players such as Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies would be of obvious benefit in the future.

As we head into the January transfer window, Mikel Arteta finds his Arsenal side fourth in the Premier League and nine points behind leaders Liverpool.

Arsenal want to sign Alphonso Davies

With the Reds showing how solid they are as a unit over recent weeks, it’s going to take a big ask for the Gunners to haul them back in.

Clearly, they won’t write the season off until it’s mathematically impossible for Arne Slot’s side to be caught, but in the meantime, the North Londoners also need to be looking a little further ahead.

Nest summer represents the perfect opportunity for Arsenal to compete with their rivals for the signatures of key players.

One of those would appear to be Bayern Munich‘s Alphonso Davies, but as TBR Football note, all of Man United, Liverpool, Chelsea and Man City are keen on landing the experienced wing-back.

Is Alphonso Davies Premier League bound?

Where the Gunners may have a slight advantage in any chase for the player is that, as TBR Football note, they tried to sign him back in 2019 – before he signed on in Bavaria.

All players would seem to play their best football when they have confidence and feel wanted.

Arteta and his staff wouldn’t necessarily have to sell the project to the player and his representatives either.

There’s clearly a long way to go before any deal can be concluded, though the Spaniard can lean into the fact that he has the total backing of his board and with the first-team still not being the finished product, that could appeal to Davies in terms of his input.