West Ham United are preparing to part ways with Andy Irving, according to reports.

The Scottish midfielder was signed from Austria Klagenfurt in the summer of 2023 before immediately returning to the club on loan — notching 10 goals and five assists in 30 appearances across all competitions last season.

Irving stuck around at the London Stadium in the previous transfer window — despite being linked with Atalanta — but has only managed 60 minutes in six appearances across all competitions for the Hammers this season.

At 24 years old and yet to be capped for Scotland at senior level, Irving needs to find a club where he can become a first-team regular to push his career forward.

Andy Irving to Celtic?

According to The Athletic, Irving could return to Scotland this January, with Glasgow giants Celtic interested in signing the midfielder.

Irving has previous experience in his homeland having come through at Hearts, making 59 appearances for the Edinburgh side between 2017 and 2021, scoring five goals.

Nayef Aguerd gives West Ham update

While Irving looks certain to leave West Ham, it still remains unclear what the future holds for Nayef Aguerd.

The Moroccan centre-back helped West Ham win the Uefa Conference League in 2022/23 but struggled last season.

Aguerd was loaned out to Real Sociedad in the summer and has established himself as a regular starter, totalling 1,506 minutes in 18 appearances across all competitions.

But Aguerd has another two years left on his contract if he returns from Spain. Even he isn’t sure what comes next.

“I still have two years left on my contract with West Ham, but now I’m only thinking about helping La Real go as far as possible in the three competitions and then there will be time to think about the future,” the centre-back said.

“I don’t know if I’ll have to go back, I don’t know if I’ll stay here, I don’t know if I’ll go anywhere else, it’s not in my hands.”