Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Ange Postecoglou has revealed Ben Davies has suffered a ‘setback’ in his recovery, meaning Tottenham Hotspur could be left without any fit centre-backs against Wolves.

Davies has been out since the start of December with a hamstring injury but was due to at least return to the squad in time for Spurs’ clash with Wolves on Sunday.

However, Postecoglou has now revealed Davies is going to be out a little while longer.

“No, he is ruled out,” Postecoglou told reporters on Friday (via BBC Sport). “Unfortunately, he had a setback in training, so he’ll probably be out for a couple of weeks.”

Ange Postecoglou feeding off scraps

Tottenham’s 1-0 Boxing Day defeat to Nottingham Forest proved costly not just for the points they missed out on or slipping to 11th in the table.

The Lilywhites also had to withdraw Radu Dragusin late on through injury, while full-back Djed Spence was sent off for two yellow card offences.

“A bit early to tell,” Postecoglou said of Dragușin’s injury.

“He obviously tweaked his ankle last night and felt he couldn’t continue. We’ll have to wait and see.”

If Dragusin is absent, it means Tottenham will be without a natural centre-back against Wolves on Sunday, with Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven also injured.

In the worst-case scenario, Spurs will be left without five defenders and their goalkeeper, while Destiny Udogie is still recovering full match fitness having started a game for the first time since December 12th against Forest.

“There’s always been issues at different times but not to this extent,” said Postecoglou.

“I think we’ve had close to pretty consistently 10 first-team players not available for a significant run of games.

“We’ve been kind of getting through it for quite a while and keeping our fingers crossed we don’t get any more issues, but the nature of football and fixture scheduling we’ve had, we’ve always been on a fine line of being able to get through.

“It’s another test for us, but it is what it is, and whatever we need to deal with, we’ll deal with and get ready for Sunday.”