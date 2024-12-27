Report: Arsenal explore blockbuster deal to sign striker in January transfer window

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Arsenal have struggled to score goals this season and they could address that issue in the January transfer window.

The Gunners have relied heavily on set pieces this season to score goals and the likes of Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus and Leandro Trossard have all failed to make a huge impact this season.

In order to challenge for the league title, the North London side need a player who can score goals for fun just like how Liverpool have the luxury of Mohamed Salah in their team.

According to Football Insider, Arsenal are exploring a January move for striker Victor Osimhen.

The Nigerian is currently on loan at Galatasaray but Napoli have an option to recall the attacker in January and sell him if a club is interested in signing him.

In 15 matches this season, Osimhen has managed to score 12 goals for the Turkish giants, showing his quality once again this season.

Chelsea have been previously linked with the attacker but since the progress of Nicolas Jackson this season, they are happy with their current options in attack and that leaves Arsenal as the team who could become the frontrunners to sign the Napoli star.

Arsenal face competition from Premier League rivals

The Gunners might face competition from Manchester United, who are also monitoring the progress of the attacker in the Turkish league this season.

As per the report, the Red Devils are currently unhappy with their existing options of Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund in attack and they are ready to add more goals to their attacking firepower.

In 18 Premier League matches, Man United have scored only 21 goals, which shows how much they need an addition of a prolific attacker in the team.

Considering how both the teams are performing at the moment and the standards at both the clubs, Osimhen would prefer a move to Mikel Arteta’s side at the moment rather than Ruben Amorim’s 14th placed Man United.

The Gunners have also been linked with a January move for Inter Milan attacker Marcus Thuram.