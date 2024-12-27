(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal have identified Wolves striker Matheus Cunha as a potential target to bolster their attacking options in the upcoming January transfer window, according to The Telegraph.

The North London club’s interest comes amid an injury crisis, with key forward Bukayo Saka sidelined for several weeks due to a hamstring injury sustained against Crystal Palace last week. The situation has been further complicated by Raheem Sterling’s knee problem.

As per the report, Arsenal’s interest in the Brazilian international predates their current injury concerns, though these setbacks have intensified their need for reinforcements in the attacking department.

Matheus Cunha has been a standout player for Wolves

Cunha has been a standout performer for Wolves, having scored 14 goals across all competitions last season, including a historic hat-trick against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. The 25-year-old has been in impressive form this season, already recording 10 goals and 4 assists in 18 Premier League appearances so far, including a goal straight from the corner against Man United on Boxing Day as well as an assist. This took his overall tally for Wolves to 25 goals and 12 assists and overall career tally to 64 goals and 41 assists across all competitions and levels. (Transfermarkt)

Wolves are in a strong negotiating position as Cunha’s contract runs until 2027, and the striker only joined the club permanently in 2023 for a fee of approximately €50 million after an initial loan spell. Any potential move to Arsenal would likely require a significant financial outlay, with Wolves expected to demand a substantial profit on their investment.

Arsenal face competition from Manchester United for Cunha

Cunha’s versatility and goal-scoring prowess make him an attractive option for Arsenal, who are looking to add depth to their squad as they juggle Premier League and European commitments. However, the Gunners could face competition, as Manchester United are also monitoring his situation.

Mikel Arteta’s side will need to act swiftly in the January window. While Cunha’s addition would provide a much-needed boost to Arsenal’s attacking options, securing his services mid-season will not come easy given his importance to Wolves.