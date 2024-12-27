“Arsenal’s dream priority is” – Journalist names attacker Arsenal are desperate to sign

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Arsenal wanted to sign a new striker in the summer transfer window but Mikel Arteta changed his mind after he failed to sign Benjamin Sesko.

The Arsenal boss decided to show faith in his current attackers who have had a mixed season so far.

Gabriel Jesus found it difficult at the beginning of the season but recently, he has been returning back to form while Kai Havertz and Leandro Trossard have failed to find the consistency that the manager wants from his attackers.

Bukayo Saka is injured now and he will be out for a long time which makes it pretty obvious that the Gunners will head into the transfer window with the aim of adding goals to their side.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed that Arteta’s dream priority is to sign Newcastle United attacker Alexander Isak.

The Premier League giants have been linked with a move for a number of strikers. The likes of Dusan Vlahovic, Victor Osimhen, Ivan Toney and others have all been linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium in the last year.

Jacobs has told GiveMeSport that Arteta wants to sign Sweden international attacker Isak.

He said:

“I mean, Arsenal’s dream priority is Alexander Isak, and I’m still told that he would like to join a Champions League club and stay in the Premier League in the long run.

“But of course, in the short-to-medium term, he’s on fire for Newcastle United. He’s invested at Newcastle, and he’s well contracted at Newcastle, so they aren’t worried about necessarily losing Isak imminently, nor do they feel they absolutely have to agree a new contract with him because he remains healthily contracted.

“So it’s a bit of a dream target for Arsenal.”

Can Arsenal manage to sign Alexander Isak?

Like Jacobs says, it is a dream target for the Gunners and it is highly unlikely that they will be able to sign the attacker anytime soon.

He is happy at St James’ Park and he is the most important part of the club’s project under Eddie Howe.

The Magpies have no intention of letting the player leave the club, no matter how much money they get for him.

People often say that every player has a price and rightly so but Isak is so important to Newcastle that no matter how much money they get for him, it will be really difficult to replace him in the current market.

Another attacker being targeted by the Gunners is Wolves star Matheus Cunha.