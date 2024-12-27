Mikel Arteta wants 12-goal attacker at Arsenal to catch league leaders Liverpool

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal may enter the January transfer window to sign a new attacker and add more goals to their team.

They are currently nine points behind Liverpool in the league table and they are ready to make their move in the winter transfer window to try their best to catch the Premier League leaders in the second half of the season.

Gabriel Jesus, Kai Havertz and Leandro Trossard have not been in the best form this season and it is pretty clear when you watch the Gunners play that they lack a lethal presence upfront.

According to Fichajes, the Premier League giants are interested in signing Inter Milan attacker Marcus Thuram in the January transfer window.

The attacker has been sensational for the Serie A side this season, scoring 12 goals for them in just 16 league appearances.

Some of the biggest clubs in the world have taken notice of his performances and the Gunners are one of them.

They will have to dig deep into their pockets to sign the 27-year-old next month but it would be a statement signing from Mikel Arteta.

He is exactly the attacker they need in the team, someone who could score goals for fun and who is a reliable presence in front of goal. The Gunners are lacking that in their team at the moment and with Bukayo Saka out for sometime with a long term injury, they would need all the help and inspiration they could get in attack.

Can Arsenal sign Marcus Thuram from Inter?

Journalist names Arsenal’s dream signing

Inter Milan are fighting to win the league title and the Champions League this season and convincing them to sell the attacker maybe the most difficult task for Arsenal.

Thuram helped Inter Milan win the league title last season and he was one of their most important players, scoring 15 goals in all competitions for them.

Arteta is impressed with the player’s physicality and his presence in front of goals and in order to catch Liverpool in the Premier League title race, this is exactly the signing they need to make if they are serious about winning the league.

Having lost the league title twice in the last two seasons against Manchester City, it is time for the North London side to bolster their attack and sign a proper number nine who can make the difference for them in crucial matches.

Another player being linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium is Wolves attacker Matheus Cunha.