Crystal Palace set to seal record breaking deal in order to satisfy Glasner

Oliver Glasner during Crystal Palace's game against Wolves (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace are reportedly interested in signing 19-year-old left-wing-back El Hadji Malick Diouf from Slavia Prague, according to Daily Mail.

The Premier League strugglers are eager to strengthen their defense in the January transfer window and they have identified the young left-wing back as one of their transfer targets.

The Senegalese player is known for his versatility, capable of playing both defensively and offensively on the left flank.

Diouf’s career began in his native Senegal before he moved to Tromso in Norway in February 2023, following a successful trial.

He then joined Slavia Prague in the January 2024 transfer window, signing a four-and-a-half-year contract.

Manager Oliver Glasner is eager to strengthen his squad with a player who can fit into the left side of his 3-4-3 formation, making Diouf an ideal target for Crystal Palace.

Diouf has enjoyed a standout 2024/25 season, registering six goals and two assists in the Czech top flight.

Crystal Palace are ready to invest in their squad

His remarkable output as a wing-back has attracted interest from multiple English clubs, with Crystal Palace considered one of the frontrunners to secure his signature.

The South London club already have a decent option in the left-back position in Tyrick Mitchell but they are keen to add another player to the squad in order to provide cover and competition to their current player.

New additions are desperately needed at Selhurst Park and the January transfer window is coming at the right time for them.

Glasner’s side are currently 16th in the Premier League, three points above the relegation zone.

They have struggled to perform all season and the Palace manager is ready to change that starting from new year by bringing fresh faces to the club.

Palace could go through a revamp of their squad next year and as many as eight players could leave the club in 2025.