De Bruyne issue could see Man City enter negotiations for incredible €180m-rated talent

Something has got to change at Man City to reverse the current slide, and it seems that their pursuit of Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala is dependant on the sale of Kevin De Bruyne.

Pep Guardiola saw his Premier League champions stumble again on Boxing Day, this time against Everton, and with the January transfer window just about to open, Man City need to be one of the busier sides in the new year.

There are already rumours that City are chasing another attacker too.

Jamal Musiala deal rests on Kevin De Bruyne situation

City need to freshen up their squad, and CaughtOffside sources suggest that the club could even make an incredible splash by procuring Jamal Musiala from Bayern Munich.

It’s understood that Bayern Munich sporting director, Max Eberl, has confirmed that contract extension talks with Musiala are ongoing, but CaughtOffside sources state that City and the likes of Liverpool, Real Madrid and PSG are all considering whether to make a move for the young star in January.

Given that Bayern are known to be offering the player a gross salary of €25m per year and would want between €170m-€180m in terms of a transfer fee, Musiala is clearly not going to come cheaply.

Sources have further advanced that City’s scouts have been sent to the Allianz Arena on many occasions this season to specifically watch Musiala in action.

Kompany unlikely to take kindly to Musiala pursuit

Due to the expiration of Kevin De Bruyne‘s contract, it’s believed that club insiders want Musiala to replace the Belgian.

Whilst the player has openly expressed his dream of playing in the Premier League, Bayern are still making serious efforts to keep hold of their brilliant young talent.

Former City captain and now Bayern first-team coach, Vincent Kompany, isn’t likely to take too kindly to his old club fanning the flames, however, the interest of other European stalwarts is likely to create a lot of competition for Musiala in the transfer market.