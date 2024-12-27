“The main focus now” – Fabrizio Romano reports Liverpool’s main priority in January

(Photo by Jess Hornby/Getty Images)

Liverpool will be active in the market next year to make new signings and strengthen their squad to stay at the top.

They had a quiet summer transfer window in which only Federico Chiesa arrived at the club while goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili was signed for next year.

However, they are expected to change that next year and make new additions to their squad.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano has reported that the Reds will focus more on the contract situation of their players in the January transfer window and wait till the summer transfer window to make new signings.

The likes of Mohamed Salah, Virgil Van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold have all entered the final year of their contract at Anfield and the Reds are busy in sorting out the future of those players.

They are trying their best to keep all those players at the club but only time will tell whether they will succeed or not.

Romano wrote in his GiveMeSport newsletter:

“In the summer will be busy for sure, Liverpool are already monitoring players for the summer. The main focus now is on Trent, Salah and Van Dijk’s contracts.”

Liverpool to make signings in the summer of 2025

Arne Slot’s side are already monitoring players for the summer transfer window and it is pretty clear which positions they would hope to strengthen next year.

The poor form of Darwin Nunez has been an issue for the club and that is one position they could look to strengthen next year.

Same can be said about the left-back position where Andy Robertson has struggled to perform and has been the weakest link their defense.

Apart from that, the Merseyside club would wait for Alexander-Arnold to make a decision on his future soon. If he decides to leave and join Real Madrid, then they would also have to sign a new right-back to replace the England international.

Out of all the players at the club, Van Dijk is the closest to agree a new deal.