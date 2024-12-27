(Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s remarkable start to the season under new manager Arne Slot has solidified their position as Premier League frontrunners, holding a seven-point lead at the top with a game in hand.

The Reds have also shone on the European stage, comfortably advancing from the Champions League group phase, and are contenders for domestic silverware after reaching the League Cup semi-finals.

Despite their dominance, Liverpool face challenges off the pitch as injuries and contract uncertainties demand attention.

Fabrizio Romano drops update on Liverpool transfer plans

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that while reinforcements might be explored, the club’s primary focus in January will be addressing the contracts of three key players—Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, and Mohamed Salah.

Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, and Salah are all set to become free agents at the end of the season, placing Liverpool in a race against time to secure their futures. Failure to reach agreements before January 1 would allow the players to negotiate pre-contract agreements with foreign clubs.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Romano shared the club’s plans for 2025, emphasising on the urgency of the contract situation. He said:

“In the summer will be busy for sure, Liverpool are already monitoring players for the summer. The main focus now is on Trent, Salah, and Van Dijk’s contracts.”

Injuries have also tested Liverpool’s depth. While players like Alisson, Diogo Jota, Federico Chiesa, and Harvey Elliott have all returned to action, the team remains without Conor Bradley and Ibrahima Konate.

Slot may still look to add reinforcements in January to further bolster their chances to compete in the multiple fronts with the Reds currently in every competition.

Liverpool’s transfer activity in the summer of 2024 was relatively quiet, with Federico Chiesa and Giorgi Mamardashvili being the only notable additions. However, Romano hinted that the club is preparing for a busy summer in 2025, with plans already underway to scout potential targets.

However, the immediate focus for everyone will remain on the contract extensions for their three superstars.

Most recent reports suggest that the club is closing in on contracts for at least two of the three players. It was reported that the club has reached an agreement with Van Dijk and another report also claimed that the club could also very soon announce Mo Salah’s 2-year contract extension.

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s contract situation appears to the most complicated one with the player’s reported wage demands and the lure of Real Madrid making it harder for the club to come to an agreement.