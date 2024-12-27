Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Fiorentina are preparing a bid for Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier, according to reports.

Meslier has been with Leeds since joining from Lorient in 2019 and has made 198 appearances for the club so far — keeping 64 clean sheets and conceding 271 goals.

The Frenchman has been growing in stature this season and has conceded just three goals in his last seven appearances, keeping four clean sheets during that time to bring his total for the campaign to 13.

Meslier’s name has come up recently as a surprise target for Manchester United, potentially replacing Altay Bayindir as No.2 behind Andre Onana.

Meanwhile, former Leeds star David Norris urged the club to move on from their ‘inconsistent’ goalkeeper.

“I think Meslier had started to look okay in recent games, but the people I’ve spoken to who follow Leeds more closely aren’t convinced any longer,” the pundit stated.

“Farke is likely to be considering other options now. He’s been too inconsistent and has cost the club points this season. It just doesn’t look as if they have the confidence in Meslier they once did.”

Fiorentina lining up Illan Meslier bid

The plot appears to have thickened with regards to Meslier, who is now drawing attention from Italian side Fiorentina.

That’s according to TEAMtalk (via Leeds United News), who claim the Viola are looking for a younger option between the sticks.

Fiorentina only signed Man Utd legend David de Gea on a free transfer in the summer, with the Spaniard conceding just 14 goals in 15 gams across all competitions so far, keeping six clean sheets.

However, at 34 years old, De Gea’s best days are definitely behind him, and Leeds may now swoop for Meslier in January in order to future-proof their goalkeeper position.