Report: Liverpool flop set to be offered escape route in January by league leaders

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool have been flying high this season and they have consolidated their place at the top of the Premier League.

Arne Slot has turned around the fortunes of the club and made them competitive in all competitions.

The Dutch manager has brought the best out of the players who were previously struggling to perform at Anfield.

The likes of Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai have all performed brilliantly this season along with Mohamed Salah, Virgil Van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold finding their best form.

However, there is still a player who has failed to make the same impact this season and how his long term future at Anfield is highly doubtful.

Federico Chiesa joined the club in the summer transfer window from Juventus but the Italian attacker has found it difficult to settle in England.

According to Tutto Atalanta, Serie A leaders Atalanta are interested in signing Chiesa on loan in January with an option to buy.

Chiesa did not have a proper preseason with the Merseyside club and joined them late. He has been unlucky with fitness issues this season as well and that has resulted in him spending time on the sidelines.

The former Juventus man has only managed to play 18 minutes of Premier League action this season.

Is Federico Chiesa’s time at Liverpool over already?

Liverpool want versatile Premier League attacker

It would be unfair from the club to let the player leave after only signing him in the summer transfer window.

Chiesa deserves a chance to prove himself with an extended run in the line up. His services may not be needed at the moment but things can quickly change with a few injuries and the Reds know it better than other clubs how a team can suffer in an injury crisis.

His time will come soon but the player has to work on his fitness and show the manager in training that he is ready to challenge his teammates for a place in the starting line up.

In January, Slot’s side will focus on sorting the contracts of their players including Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and Virgil Van Dijk.