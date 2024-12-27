Exclusive: Liverpool eyeing signings in both full-back positions

Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez (Photo by Sebastian Widmann, Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Liverpool are eyeing up signings at both right-back and left-back in the months ahead, sources have told CaughtOffside.

The Reds are facing the worrying situation of losing Trent Alexander-Arnold on a free transfer, with the England international nearing the end of his contract at Anfield.

As previously reported, Liverpool are targeting Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong to replace Alexander-Arnold, with some talks already taking place.

Frimpong has shone at Leverkusen as one of the finest attacking full-backs in the game, so seems ideal to replace Alexander-Arnold if he does leave.

However, LFC are also looking at left-back, even if it doesn’t look, on the face of it, to be as much of an emergency situation for the club.

Liverpool eyeing Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez transfers

Liverpool want Frimpong for that right-hand side, while they’re also keen on Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez, with the talented young Hungary international looking ideal to come in as a long-term successor to the ageing Andrew Robertson.

Kerkez has impressed at Bournemouth and looks like he’ll surely earn himself a big move before too long, with Manchester United also among his admirers.

Frimpong and Kerkez are two superb full-backs who could majorly improve this Liverpool side, giving them two young talents that they could build around for the long term.

Still, one imagines the priority will still be to keep hold of Alexander-Arnold if possible, as the 26-year-old remains a hugely important player for Arne Slot’s side.

Alexander-Arnold is world class and will surely have plenty of big clubs interested in him, so it’s not clear if even a talent like Frimpong would adequately replace him.

The Dutchman has been a joy to watch at Leverkusen, but there’s no guarantee that he’ll be able to take that form with him to the Premier League.