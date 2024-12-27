Man City hoping to add coveted €60m-rated winger in January to help reverse slide

Manchester City Newcastle United FC
Posted by
Pep Guardiola of Manchester City
Pep Guardiola of Manchester City reacts during the Premier League match against Everton. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

With Man City drawing again, this time against Everton, Pep Guardiola needs to change things around at the Etihad Stadium, and a move for AS Monaco’s brilliant winger, Maghnes Akliouche, could well happen in January.

Maghnes Akliouche is a 22-year-old young ace that has been followed by many big clubs recently.

Man City hoping to beat off competition for Maghnes Akliouche

CaughtOffside sources understand that all of RB Leipzig, Atletico Madrid, PSG, Juventus, Inter Milan, Napoli, AS Roma and Newcastle United are among the clubs who are in pursuit of Akliouche, but Manchester City have the most concrete interest in the player.

Maghnes Akliouche of AS Monaco
Maghnes Akliouche of AS Monaco competes for the ball with Juan Miranda and Remo Freuler. (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

The serial Premier League winners have bombed this season under Pep Guardiola, and thanks to Jordan Pickford’s antics in putting off Erling Haaland on Boxing Day, the current English top-flight champions were another game without winning.

With the January transfer window soon to open for the business, the quicker that Guardiola can get some new faces in at City, the better.

Maghnes Akliouche won’t be cheap

Due to his performances and potential in Ligue 1, Monaco aren’t interested in letting Akliouche leave on the cheap.

Indeed, CaughtOffside sources understand that Monaco are not considering selling the player for anything less than €60m.

More Stories / Latest News
Man United manager Ruben Amorim
“Man United are monitoring” – Journalist provides transfer update on attacking target
Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez
Exclusive: Liverpool eyeing signings in both full-back positions
Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano
“Liverpool are already monitoring” – Fabrizio Romano drop exciting update on Reds’ transfer plans for 2025

That would rule out a number of interested parties from making a move. Even taking the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules into account, however, Man City are likely to be able to push the deal through.

It would be no surprise to see a few big names leaving City either in January or at the end of the current campaign, and in order for the club to both reverse the current decline and get them back to where they used to be, new faces are an absolute must.

More Stories English Premier League Maghnes Akliouche man city Pep Guardiola

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.