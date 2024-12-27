Man City hoping to add coveted €60m-rated winger in January to help reverse slide

Pep Guardiola of Manchester City reacts during the Premier League match against Everton. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

With Man City drawing again, this time against Everton, Pep Guardiola needs to change things around at the Etihad Stadium, and a move for AS Monaco’s brilliant winger, Maghnes Akliouche, could well happen in January.

Maghnes Akliouche is a 22-year-old young ace that has been followed by many big clubs recently.

Man City hoping to beat off competition for Maghnes Akliouche

CaughtOffside sources understand that all of RB Leipzig, Atletico Madrid, PSG, Juventus, Inter Milan, Napoli, AS Roma and Newcastle United are among the clubs who are in pursuit of Akliouche, but Manchester City have the most concrete interest in the player.

The serial Premier League winners have bombed this season under Pep Guardiola, and thanks to Jordan Pickford’s antics in putting off Erling Haaland on Boxing Day, the current English top-flight champions were another game without winning.

With the January transfer window soon to open for the business, the quicker that Guardiola can get some new faces in at City, the better.

Maghnes Akliouche won’t be cheap

Due to his performances and potential in Ligue 1, Monaco aren’t interested in letting Akliouche leave on the cheap.

Indeed, CaughtOffside sources understand that Monaco are not considering selling the player for anything less than €60m.

That would rule out a number of interested parties from making a move. Even taking the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules into account, however, Man City are likely to be able to push the deal through.

It would be no surprise to see a few big names leaving City either in January or at the end of the current campaign, and in order for the club to both reverse the current decline and get them back to where they used to be, new faces are an absolute must.