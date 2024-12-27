“Man United are monitoring” – Journalist provides transfer update on attacking target

(Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Manchester United’s struggles this season have been evident with their results and their league position.

For the first time, they spent the Christmas in the bottom half of the Premier League table.

Recent defeats against Nottingham Forest, Bournemouth and Wolves have shown that there is a need to sign new players and add strength to the attack.

Joshua Zirkzee has only scored three Premier League goals all season and Rasmus Hojlund has still not developed into a world class attacker.

In order to address the issue of scoring goals, Man United could head in to the transfer market next month and make new signings.

One of the players they have been linked with is Paris Saint-Germain attacker Randal Kolo Muani.

The Frenchman is set to be offloaded by the Ligue 1 club and Premier League sides are taking notice of his potential availability soon.

Journalist Florian Plettenberg has reported that Premier League sides Man United, Liverpool and Tottenham are all interested in the player.

Plettenberg tweeted:

“Randal Kolo Muani is set to leave Paris Saint-Germain during the winter transfer window. Concrete talks with potential teams about a loan deal are ongoing. PSG would like to include an obligation to buy. Currently, there is a strong chance he will move to the Premier League.

“Understand Liverpool have gathered information, but nothing further has happened yet. Manchester United are monitoring the situation, but MUFC do not currently expect a transfer to happen in January.

“Tottenham and RB Leipzig are interested. More teams keen on him.”

🚨🔵🔴 Randal Kolo Muani is set to leave @PSG_inside during the winter transfer window. Concrete talks with potential teams about a loan deal are ongoing. PSG would like to include an obligation to buy. Currently, there is a strong chance he will move to the Premier League.… pic.twitter.com/pIdO1DU187 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) December 25, 2024

While the journalist has reported that Man United do not expect a transfer in January, signing him is a no brainer for the Red Devils.

With Marcus Rashford facing an uncertain future at the club and the attackers not performing to the best of their abilities, Kolo Muani could provide them quality and depth in the attacking positions.

The Frenchman can play on either wing or as a striker which would give manager Ruben Amorim another option with his team selection.

A loan move until the end of the season should be targeted by the Premier League giants which would give them an idea about the player, his quality and whether he is ready to adapt to the Premier League.

