Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has made the shock admission that even he is at risk of losing his job.

The Portuguese coach has only been in the Old Trafford dugout since November 11th, overseeing 10 games since leaving Sporting CP to become Erik ten Hag’s permanent successor.

Things haven’t gone well for Amorim so far, with United losing half of his matches, crashing out of the EFL Cup and slipping to 14th in the Premier League.

United’s latest setback came in a 2-0 defeat away at Wolves on Saturday, meaning they’re now closer to the relegation zone than the top four.

Ruben Amorim makes stunning Man Utd admission

Despite his struggles so far, United surely won’t be considering sacking Amorim, who has a long-term remit to turn fortunes around for the Red Devils — who have endured miserable league form for around two years now.

But that’s not Amorim’s view, with the 39-year-old very much aware that he will pay with his job if he doesn’t deliver the goods.

“The manager of Manchester United cannot be – never, no matter what – comfortable,” said Amorim (via Sky Sports). “And I know the business that I’m in. If we don’t win, regardless if they paid the buyout [clause for me] or not, every manager is in danger.

“And I like that because that is our job. So I understand the question. You can say I’m here a month and I have four training [sessions] but we are not winning. So that is the reality and I’m quite comfortable with that.”

Speaking ahead of Man Utd’s upcoming clash with Newcastle, Amorim still stressed that his project requires ‘time’.

“The idea needs time,” he added. “I said it before to you guys that this will be a tough moment and we are far from the end of this moment and that’s it. We have to continue and focus on the next game.”