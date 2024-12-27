Man United slayer could move to Arsenal on one condition

Matheus Cunha of Wolverhampton Wanderers celebrates scoring his team's first goal against Man United. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

After thrilling the home crowd with a goal against Man United straight from a corner during their Boxing Day fixture, it appears Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Matheus Cunha could be a future Arsenal target.

The Red Devils lost their fourth Premier League game in the last five after another uninspiring performance.

Arsenal looking at Matheus Cunha

Matheus Cunha lit up the fixture with his goal direct from a corner, the second time that has happened to Man United in a week.

It’s no wonder then that Mikel Arteta would be interested in taking the player to North London.

According to The Athletic (subscription required), this would only be allowed to happen on one condition.

Wolves would have to be relegated to the Championship in order for them to even consider a sale.

Under Gary O’Neil, that would’ve seemed like a certainty given the way in which they were playing, however, since Vitor Pereira took over at the club, they’ve won two out of two and looked a completely different proposition.

Indeed, those six points have already taken them out of the English top-flight’s relegation zone and put a completely different spin on things ahead of the January transfer window.

Matheus Cunha will only be sold if Wolves don’t stay up

A window where Pereira is sure to strengthen in key positions to help ensure that the Midlands-based outfit continue on an upward trajectory.

From Arsenal’s point of view, a freshening up of the first-team squad both in January and in the summer is a must.

The Gunners have come mightily close to toppling Man City from their perch at the top of the Premier League, but in the season in which Pep Guardiola’s side keep stumbling, it’s Arne Slot’s Liverpool that have taken up the baton.

Time will tell if they’re able to make Matheus Cunha one of their new additions or not.