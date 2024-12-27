Wolves forward Matheus Cunha. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Matheus Cunha will not try to ‘force’ his way out of Wolves this January, according to reports.

The Brazilian forward has been in stunning form this season, with his goal against Manchester United on Boxing Day taking him to 10 goals and four assists in 18 Premier League appearances — only four players boast a better record in the former.

Unsurprisingly, Cunha’s form has caught the attention of some of the Premier League’s biggest clubs.

Arsenal have been named among the list of potential suitors, but only for a summer move if Wolves are relegated.

TBR have also named Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool and Newcastle United as interested parties.

Matheus Cunha in no rush to leave Wolves

Despite the intense interest in Cunha from sides battling for the Premier League title and Champions League places, it looks like the player is in no rush to leave Molineux.

TBR’s report states Cunha will not try to ‘force’ a move away from Wolves in January.

Instead, he’ll stay and help the Midlands club battle for Premier League safety, unless the club decide themselves to accept an offer.

Wolves are still hopeful of keeping holding of Cunha long-term if they can avoid relegation and are working on a contract extension for the 11-time Brazil international that’ll keep him around until 2027.

“I think it’s not about work, it’s individual quality. He’s a player in my opinion who can reach high standards in this league,” new Wolves boss Vitor Pereira said of Cunha after his goal straight from a corner against Manchester United (via BBC Sport).

Attacking partner Jorgen Strand Larsen added: “He is one of the best I’ve ever played with.”