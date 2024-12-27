Report: Mohamed Salah agrees Liverpool contract but surprise detail has emerged

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah is close to agreeing a new contract at the club after months of uncertainty surrounding his future.

The Egyptian attacker has been the best Liverpool player this season and by far the best player in the Premier League.

Due to his performances, the Reds sit at the top of the Premier League table and they are the clear favourites to win the league title this season under Arne Slot’s leadership.

Along with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil Van Dijk, Salah entered the final year of his deal at Anfield and his future had been uncertain for a long time.

According to Fichajes, the attacker has reached an agreement with the Premier League leaders over a new contract but it contains a surprise detail.

As per the report, the Liverpool star will be tied to a new contract that will last until 2028, which means that the 32-year-old will be offered a new three-year deal by the club.

It will be a huge surprise for the Liverpool players as well as the fans since the club has a history of not offering players over the age of 30 a contract that lasts more than two years.

Liverpool fans would be hoping that the report from the Spanish outlet is true and that their favourite player will not be leaving the club next year.

Has Liverpool made the right decision regarding Mohamed Salah?

If the club has actually offered him a new three-year deal then there is nothing wrong with that.

Salah, who has been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League, is a special player and he has single-handedly taken the Reds to the top of the Premier League and the Champions League.

His performances at the halfway stage of the season have been phenomenal. So much so that the numbers that he has reached already have never been reached this early in his career at Liverpool before.

You can make exceptions for special players and Salah is special for the club, their fans and their current and future hopes.

