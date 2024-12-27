A Liverpool fanzine is seen being sold which features pictures of Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold prior to the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City FC at Anfield on December 01, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

He’s long been Liverpool’s talisman, and the future of Virgil van Dijk has been a topic of debate for a while now, however, Real Madrid have made their position crystal clear.

Arne Slot again had to field questions in the aftermath of Liverpool‘s 3-1 win over Leicester City, about the futures of Virgil van Dijk, Mo Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Real Madrid are clear on Virgil van Dijk

The latter has long been linked with Real Madrid even though Carlo Ancelotti has never seemingly made any comments encouraging such a switch.

Some of Liverpool’s transfer business for January would already appear to be known, whilst Fabrizio Romano has suggested what the Reds main priority will be once the window opens.

Los Blancos will be expected to strengthen in order to push on in the second half of the 2024/25 La Liga season, however, according to MARCA, they have absolutely no interest in van Dijk.

That will be music to the ears of Liverpool fans worried about the break up of their squad.

Virgil van Dijk could be Liverpool stalwart for years

If it were possible, they seem to have improved again under Arne Slot, and at present they look odds-on for a second Premier League title and, were they to go on and win it, would be the first one that they can celebrate in front of their fans.

When Jordan Henderson lifted the trophy aloft a few seasons ago, it was slap back in the middle of Covid, which meant celebrating in front of an empty Anfield.

Van Dijk would surely love to be the captain that lifts aloft the trophy at the end of the season, and if he’s able to also celebrate signing a new deal at the same time – ideally long before – then so much the better for all concerned.