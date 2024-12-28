£51m ace that Liverpool covet could move to Man City to replace Rodri

Rodri of Manchester City is congratulated by his team mates as he collects his Ballon d'Or. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

The absence of Rodri at Manchester City will almost certainly have contributed to their recent collapse but clearly isn’t the only reason.

Ever since the Spaniard didn’t line up in Pep Guardiola‘s first team, Man City have had problems, and the defence of their Premier League title is already out the window given that they’re already 14 points behind leaders, Liverpool, who also have a game in hand.

Man City want Zubimendi to replace Rodri

Guardiola is already planning to recruit an English top-flight striker to help haul City out of their current mess, and the manager will surely be hoping that Erling Haaland will find his shooting boots again, after missing a penalty in the recent match against Everton.

Clearly, shoring up the midfield remains a priority, and to that end, £51m-rated La Liga ace (Sky Sports), Martin Zubimendi, a player that Liverpool tried to sign in the summer, has been targeted.

Speaking on Football Insider’s Inside Track podcast, journalist, Pete O’Rourke, noted that Zubimendi is seen as the only player that could adequately cover Rodri’s continued absence.

With City on the verge of being knocked out of Europe entirely – something that could happen if they don’t win their final Champions League group games – the club have to salvage something from their Premier League season.

Zubimendi could stay in Spain rather than step into Rodri’s shoes

A run in the FA Cup might be their best hope of success in 2024/25 too, but whether Zubimendi will finally leave Real Sociedad is a moot point.

The 25-year-old has had the opportunity to move from San Sebastian before now, but has steadfastly refused to do so.

Loyalty in the modern game is rare with so many riches on offer to the world’s best exponents, so if the Spaniard again decides against leaving La Real, he has to be lauded for his willingness to remain at the club of his life, rather than being denigrated for having no ambition.