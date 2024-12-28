Antoine Semenyo of AFC Bournemouth scores his team's third goal past Andre Onana of Manchester United. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Andre Onana would appear to have made one too many mistakes as Man United goalkeeper, with the club now looking at viable alternatives.

It’s been an awful Premier League season for Man United, with Ruben Amorim also struggling to achieve any sort of immediate success at the club.

A number of players brought into the Old Trafford outfit by former manager, Erik ten Hag, have been shown not to be up to the standard required, and that includes the £47.2m custodian (Sky Sports) from Inter.

Andre Onana could soon be under real pressure at Man United

Though Andre Onana appeared to be well regarded at the Neroazzurri, the keeper’s reputation has been battered during his time at the Theatre of Dreams.

He recently allowed a corner kick to go straight into the net, just a few days after United’s second-choice keeper, Altay Bayindir did the same.

Links have also surfaced suggesting that Onana is a target for Saudi Premier League clubs now, and that may or may not be a route that the 28-year-old decides to take.

One thing is clear, however, and that is that Man United appear to be looking for a replacement.

According to The Times (subscription required), the club are looking at Royal Antwerp’s Belgian Under-21 international custodian, Senne Lammens.

Senne Lammens could be the man to dislodge error-prone Andre Onana

Lammens has earned rave reviews for his performances in the Jupiler Pro League, with only Union SG and Anderlecht conceding less goals this season (18) than Antwerp’s 21.

With Bayindir perhaps looking to move on at the end of the current season due to lack of opportunities, it would open up the possibility of Lammens coming to Old Trafford in his stead.

That would really ramp up the pressure on Onana to deliver, and, were the consistency required not forthcoming, it could see Lammens quickly establish himself as United’s new No.1.