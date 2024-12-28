(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Arsenal will look to improve their attacking unit during the January transfer window following the injury to Bukayo Saka.

The 23-year-old attacker is likely to be sidelined for a couple of months with a hamstring injury and Arsenal need to bring in replacements. They are pursuing the league title and they cannot afford to be without a quality attacker for the next two months.

According to Football Insider, they could look to sign the PSG striker Randal Kolo Muani on loan.

The 26-year-old has struggled to establish himself as a key player for PSG and he has been linked with a move away from France in recent weeks. He has been linked with Manchester United as well.

Kolo Muani was a reliable performer for Borussia Monchengladbach during his time in the Bundesliga and he could be a very useful option for Arsenal if he manages to regain that form. He was labelled as a “complete” forward by his international teammate Kylian Mbappé recently.

Signing him on loan would be a no-risk addition and it would be an inexpensive acquisition as well. The deal would certainly make a lot of sense and it remains to be seen whether Arsenal can get an agreement across the line.

The 26-year-old French international will be attracted to the idea of playing for a big club like Arsenal as well. A move to the North London club would give him a fresh start during the second half of the campaign and help him recapture his form and confidence.

It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Arsenal want a short-term addition

Arsenal are not keen on signing someone permanently especially with Saka returning to action in a couple of months. They are looking for a short-term acquisition and signing the 2022 World Cup finalist would be a wise decision.

Arsenal have missed out on the league title in the last two seasons and they are currently second in the league table. They will hope to go all the way this time around and they need to plug the gaps in their squad to win the title.

The 26-year-old French international has the physicality and technical attributes to do well in the Premier League and it will be interesting to see if we can hit the ground running and fill the void left by Saka.