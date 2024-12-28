(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko has been linked with a move to the Premier League club Arsenal.

According to Give Me Sport , the 21-year-old striker is on the radar of the North London club after an impressive season last year. He scored 18 goals in all competitions during his debut campaign in Germany and Arsenal will look to get the deal done.

The report states that Arsenal believe the player wants to join them. The player has been linked with Manchester United as well.

Ben Jacobs revealed to GMS : “You’ve still got Benjamin Sesko, who Arsenal feels, when he chooses to finally leave Leipzig, has Arsenal in mind, and there were kind of two parts last summer.

“One was, was Sesko going to renew? And he did. And two was, where was his preference if he didn’t renew? And Arsenal feel like they were front of queue for Sesko in the player’s mind, if he’d chosen not to extend at Leipzig.

Sesko has the technical attributes to do well in the Premier League and he could be a long-term investment for Arsenal. If the Gunners can sign him for a reasonable amount of money, the deal could look like a master stroke in the long term.

Players like Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz have not been able to score goals consistently and the Gunners need a prolific striker. The 21-year-old could solve their attacking problems.

Sesko could fancy Arsenal move

The opportunity to join Arsenal could be quite tempting for the player as well. They have a proven track record when it comes to grooming young players and they could help the 21-year-old fulfill his tremendous potential.

Arsenal’s attacking system could be a good fit for the Slovenian international striker as well.

Mikel Arteta has done well in nurturing talented young players at Arsenal since taking over as the club’s manager and he could play a key role in the development of the RB Leipzig star as well.

The German club will not want to lose the player easily and they could demand the premium for its services. It will be interesting to see if Arsenal can negotiate a reasonable deal with them in January.