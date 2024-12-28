Aston Villa’s move for €55m-rated Argentine talent to replace Jhon Duran could be scuppered by Italian giants

An aerial view of Villa Park. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

It would appear that Aston Villa are finally set to cash in on firebrand striker, Jhon Duran, however, their preferred replacement for the Colombian may not be available.

With seven goals in 18 games (transfermarkt), Duran has been on fire for Aston Villa this season, though he still hasn’t played a full 90 minutes for Unai Emery in the Premier League during 2024/25.

Villa could lose out on Jhon Duran replacement

That could be as much for his tempestuous nature as anything else. Duran was recently in hot water after a fractious interview after playing for his national team, though Alan Shearer backed the player after his red card against Newcastle.

It’s no wonder that the player’s representatives are looking at other potential options for him.

CaughtOffside sources understand that Duran could leave the club as early as the January transfer window, however, a move for his potential replacement is set to be scuppered thanks to the interest of some heavyweight Serie A clubs.

Villa are keeping tabs on Atalanta’s 25-year-old Mateo Retegui, an Argentinian that plays for the Italian national team and who, sources have also advanced, is interesting Arsenal.

In recent weeks, Retegui has been watched by scouts from Villa, and the reports of his performances during the matches against Cagliari and Empoli were understood to have been welcomed by the Premier League outfit.

Mateo Retegui could replace Jhon Duran

Sources have advanced that Atalanta are not prioritising a sale of the player, though if an offer in the region of €55m were to arrive, they would be forced to consider it.

Retegui’s own wishes aren’t known at this stage, but with sources also noting that all of Roma, Napoli and Juventus are interested should he become available, the striker has the opportunity of staying in Serie A should he so wish.

Clearly, therefore, it’s going to be an uphill battle for Villa to land Retegui, though they shouldn’t be ruled out at this point.

Both Emery and director of football operations, Monchi, have shown without doubt that the club remain in the ascendancy, and Villa are certainly a project that are going places.