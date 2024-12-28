(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher has been linked with a move away from the club in recent months.

The 25-year-old has not been a regular starter for Liverpool but he has impressed with his performances whenever called upon. The goalkeeper is keen on regular game time and he is ready to leave the club in the coming months.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, Newcastle United are very interested in securing his signature and it remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done. Newcastle have the finances to get the transfer across the line and it will be interesting to see if they come forward with an official offer to sign the Irish goalkeeper.

The player on the radar of Leeds United as well.

Kelleher is likely to cost a substantial amount of money and Liverpool will not let him leave for cheap. He could prove to be a solid acquisition for the Magpies though. Newcastle need to bring in an upgrade on players like Nick Pope and Martin Dubravka. The Liverpool goalkeeper would be the ideal acquisition for them.

Kelleher would improve Newcastle

He has helped Liverpool win domestic cup competitions and he has impressed with his performances in the Premier League whenever Alisson Becker has been sidelined with an injury.

There is no doubt that he has the quality to succeed at Newcastle as well. He could be a regular starter for the Magpies and the move would be ideal for his development as well.

Liverpool are unlikely to stand in his way if Newcastle come calling in the summer. They have already signed Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia who is likely to compete with Alisson for the starting spot next season.

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool and Newcastle can negotiate a move for the highly-rated goalkeeper.