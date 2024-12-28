Enzo Maresca of Chelsea FC. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Chelsea could look to sign a quality attacker during the January transfer window.

Mykhailo Mudryk could be set for a lengthy ban after he was suspended by the football association for failing a drug test. The 23-year-old last played for Chelsea on 28 November and the Blues will look to bring in a quality replacement if he is sidelined for a lengthy period, as per Football Insider.

Chelsea have made an impressive start to the season and they are currently pushing for the title. They will not want their season to derail, and it would be a wise decision to bring in a quality wide player. Chelsea should look to invest in a dynamic forward, who is capable of operating anywhere across the front three.

The Ukrainian has not been able to impress since he moved to Chelsea, but he was starting to hit form this season. In his nine starts for the club this season, Mudryk scored three goals and picked up five assists. The player will be devastated if he is handed a lengthy suspension.

It remains to be seen who Chelsea bring in as his replacement.

Chelsea need a quality attacker

The Blues need more goals and creativity in the final third and the right signing could help them push the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal for the league title. They are in an outstanding position position in the table right now, and they must look to capitalise on their good start to the season.

Apart from a quality attacker, they should look to invest in a central defender as well. They have looked vulnerable defensively at times and a quality defender could help them tighten up at the back.