Chelsea are unlikely to let Joao Felix leave the club in January.

Even though the Portuguese international has struggled for regular game time, Fabrizio Romano believes that the Blues are likely to hold on to him until the end of the season at the very least.

The Blues signed him on a long-term contract four months ago and they have no plans to cash in on him. Felix has started just two league games this season .

Romano said to GMS : “Joao has just arrived on a permanent deal four months ago, I don’t see Chelsea changing their stance on Joao in January. At the moment, the situation is completely calm.”

The player has been linked with multiple clubs recently but it seems that he will be allowed to rediscover himself at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea are lacking in depth in the attacking unit and they need Felix to step up and deliver during the second half of the campaign.

With Mykhailo Mudryk potentially facing a lengthy suspension, this could be a golden opportunity for the Portuguese international to stake his claim as a regular starter. Felix has shown his quality in the past and it remains to be seen whether he can impress manager Enzo Maresca in the coming weeks.

Joao Felix could be useful for Chelsea

He is versatile enough to operate in multiple roles and he could add goals and creativity to the Chelsea attack. The Blues are very much in the title race and they are third in the league table. They will want to push the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool in the coming months and they need their key players to step up and produce consistent performances.

Felix could be a game-changer for Chelsea during the second half of the campaign if he manages to regain his form and confidence. There is no doubt that he has the technical attributes to thrive at the highest level and he could make a big difference for Chelsea going forward.

The Blues will certainly hope that he can bounce back strongly and establish himself as a key player for the club.