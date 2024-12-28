An aerial view of Villa Park. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Fenerbahce are reportedly keen on signing the Aston Villa attacker Jaden Philogene during the January transfer window.

As per Fotomac, they want to sign the 22-year-old winger on loan and a move to Turkey could be ideal for him as well.

Philogene has struggled for regular game time at Aston Villa and he has started just two league games for them this season. He needs more game time at this stage of his career and the Turkish outfit might be able to provide him with that opportunity. He was highly rated in England prior to the move to Aston Villa and it will be interesting to see if he can regain his form and confidence.

Regular football in Turkey could help him bounce back strongly. Jose Mourinho could bring out the best in him.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa are well stocked in the wide areas and they are unlikely to be able to offer him ample game time during the second half of the season. It would make sense for them to let the player leave on loan so that he can continue his development with regular football.

Aston Villa need to improve their squad

Aston Villa are currently competing in the UEFA Champions League and they will be hoping to secure European qualification for the next season as well. It will be interesting to see if they can plug the gaps in their squad during the January transfer window. Getting rid of some of their fringe players could help them bring in their own signings.

Aston Villa have looked quite vulnerable defensively and they should look to bring in a quality central defender. A reliable central midfielder could prove to be a quality addition as well.

It remains to be seen how the situation develops. Philogene will certainly look to get his career back on track with regular football in Turkey if the move goes through.

If he manages to impress in Turkey during the second half of the season, he might be able to secure a permanent exit from Aston Villa in the summer.