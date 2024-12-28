(Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Leeds United are keen on signing the Uzbekistan international defender Abdukodir Khusanov.

According to Top Mercato, clubs like Newcastle, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur are keen on the 20-year-old central defender as well but it seems that Leeds have now stolen a march on the rivals and submitted an official proposal.

RC Lens are looking to raise €44 million in January in order to balance their books and they are willing to sell the 20-year-old defender next month. Jorge Mendes is expected to facilitate the transfer.

It will be interesting to see if Leeds can get the deal across the line. They are pushing for promotion to the Premier League and Khusanov could be a useful option for them during the second half of the campaign. He has impressed with his performances in French football and he has the physicality and technical attributes to do well in the Championship as well.

Newcastle and Tottenham need a defender

Meanwhile, Newcastle need defensive reinforcements as well and they have looked vulnerable at the back this season. The 20-year-old would be a long-term investment for them and he could help them tighten up at the back.

The likes of Manchester City and Tottenham will be exciting destinations for the player as well.

Tottenham are lacking in depth in the defensive unit, especially with players like Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven sidelined with injuries.

It will be interesting to see if the top Premier League clubs decide to follow up on their interest with an offer to sign the player in January.

While there is no doubt that Leeds could be an attractive destination for the player, he could be tempted to move to the Premier League if a top club comes calling.

It will be interesting to see if RC Lens are prepared to sell him for €20 million. Whoever ends up signing him for that kind of money will end up with a major bargain. The 20-year-old could develop into a star with the right guidance and game time.