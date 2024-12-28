Luis Diaz of Liverpool celebrates scoring his team's sixth goal during the Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Although the contracts of Virgil van Dijk, Mo Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold seem to be a priority for Liverpool, so it would seem is the future of Luis Diaz.

The Colombian has been in great form for Liverpool of late, so it’s little wonder that the Premier League leaders want to extend his contract.

Liverpool don’t want to sell Luis Diaz

CaughtOffside sources understand that during contract negotiations in December, the Liverpool management, including Arne Slot, met with Luis Diaz and his representatives and told him that they were happy with his performance.

Furthermore, it’s understood that they told the player directly that that they had no plans to sell him in the upcoming January transfer window.

His current deal doesn’t end until June 2027 (transfermarkt), so even though it’s believed that both Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona are making noises in Diaz’s direction, the Reds hold all the aces at this point.

Sources have further advanced that both PSG and Barca have recently spoken with the player’s inner circle to enquire about his situation.

Luis Diaz wants to join Barcelona

Interestingly, the 27-year-old expressed a clear willingness to join the Catalans, but that’s unlikely to happen given their current issues with Financial Fair Play and the inability to register Dani Olmo for the second half of the season.

PSG are understood to be willing to offer €60m plus one of their players in exchange for Luis Diaz, though Liverpool are not interested in negotiating such a deal at this stage.

It appears that Mo Salah has agreed a new deal with the Reds, with Real Madrid also making their position clear on van Dijk, so if Liverpool can ensure that Diaz also signs on the dotted line, it could be a real coup for a side that look odds-on favourites at present to win their second Premier League title.