Liverpool boss Arne Slot. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing the Fulham defender Antonee Robinson and a move in January is a realistic possibility.

The 27-year-old has been a key player for Fulham and his performances have attracted the attention of multiple clubs. Although he has a contract with the West London club until 2028, clubs are expected to try to sign him next month.

According to Football Insider, the United States international will want to join an elite club in the coming months, and Liverpool might have to pay around £40-50 million in order to get the deal done.

Liverpool need to replace Andrew Robertson

Liverpool need to sign a quality left-back, especially with the way Andrew Robertson has performed this year. The Scottish international has been a key player for Liverpool over the years, but he is showing signs of decline and his performances have been rather underwhelming this season.

Replacing him with a quality player should be one of their priorities right now. Liverpool are fighting for the league title and they are on top of the league table. They will want to stay there until the end of the season and they need quality players in order to do that.

It remains to be seen whether they can negotiate a deal with Fulham for the United States international. Robinson is a reliable defender and he is equally impressive going forward. The 27-year-old has picked up six assists for Fulham this season and he is likely to improve when he is playing in a better team like Liverpool.

On paper, he seems like the ideal fit for Arne Slot’s style of play and the opportunity to move to Anfield will be attractive for the player as well. It would be a major step up in his career and he would get to showcase his abilities in the Champions League as well.