(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

West Ham United player Maxwel Cornet is currently on loan at Southampton.

However, the 28-year-old has struggled for regular game time with the Saints and he has played just 187 minutes of football with them this season.

According to a report from the Athletic, Cornet could now return to his parent club in January. West Ham could recall him to the London Stadium after his failed loan spell.

It will be interesting to see if the Hammers are prepared to provide them with opportunities during the second half of the season. Ideally, they should look to move him on permanently.

The 28-year-old has not been at his best for several months and a fresh start would be ideal for him. Leaving the Premier League to embark on a fresh new challenge could help the 28-year-old regain his form and confidence. He was linked with a exit at the start of the season as well.

While there is no doubt that West Ham need more quality and depth in the side, the 28-year-old is unlikely to be able to make a defining impact for them.

West Ham need additions in January

West Ham have been quite mediocre this season and they are in the mid-table positions right now. They were expected to push for European qualification at the start of the season and it will be interesting to see if manager Julen Lopetegui can turn things around.

With a couple of intelligent additions in January, there is no reason why they cannot bounce back strongly. Getting rid of fringe players like Cornet could help West Ham strengthen their ranks.

Meanwhile, the 28-year-old is still very much at the peak of his powers and he could prove to be a useful acquisition for midtable teams if he manages to regain his sharpness.