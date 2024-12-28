Ange Postecoglou of Tottenham Hotspur. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for the Borussia Monchengladbach defender Ko Itakura.

The North London club have been linked with a move for the 27-year-old Japanese international in the past as well. According to Give Me Sport, Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou is weighing up a potential move for the Bundesliga defender because of the injury crisis at the back.

Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven are currently sidelined with injuries and Radu Dragusin is the only fit and available central defender at the club.

Tottenham have conceded 15 goals in the last six outings and they need to tighten up at the back if they are serious about finishing high up in the table. Signing a quality central defender should be a top priority for them and Itakura could help solve their problems. He has done well in the Bundesliga and he could be an important addition for Tottenham if he manages to adapt to English football as well. Itakura is reportedly tempted to move to English football.

The player has previously been linked with a move to the Premier League and he will certainly hope that the two clubs can sort out an agreement this time around. Previously, Fabrizio Romano confirmed that the Spurs manager has been following the Japanese defender for years.

He is unlikely to be an expensive acquisition and Tottenham will be hoping to sign him for a reasonable amount of money.

Tottenham need to secure European qualification

Spurs were expected to secure Champions League qualification this season and the club hierarchy backed Postecoglou with impressive signings at the start of the season. However, the Australian has not been able to get the best out of his side so far.

Persistent injury problems have hurt Tottenham and they need to improve their squad in January. Adding more depth in the key areas of the pitch would be ideal and a central defender could make a big difference for them.

Tottenham have an impressive attacking unit and if they can tighten up at the back, there is no reason why they cannot put together a winning run.