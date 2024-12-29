An Aerial view of St. James Park is seen prior to the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Manchester United on April 02, 2023. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

RC Lens defender Abdukodir Khusanov is open to joining Newcastle United in January, according to reports.

Despite their strong recent form, the Magpies have looked vulnerable at the back this season, conceding 21 goals in 18 Premier League matches so far.

Eddie Howe would surely welcome defensive reinforcements and Newcastle, alongside Tottenham and Leeds United, have been heavily linked with Khusanov.

Still only 20 years old, Khusanov has made 31 senior appearances for Lens across all competitions since joining the club in 2023.

The centre-back is capped 18 times for the Uzbekistan national team and is already seen as one of the greatest players his nation has ever produced.

According to recent reports (via Newcastle World), Khusanov is open to a January move and has instructed agent Jorge Mendes to start drumming up interest — with Newcastle one of his preferred destinations.

Newcastle urged to keep hold of Bruno Guimaraes

While Khusanov could be a new face coming into St. James’ Park, there are a number of Newcastle stars whose futures are up in the air.

Bruno Guimaraes is one who has often been linked with a move away in the last 12 months, with Manchester City thought to be serious admirers.

But former Premier League striker Stan Collymore has urged the club to keep hold of the Brazilian for now, even if there is a ‘sensible time’ to accept a bid.

“I think Newcastle would be crazy to sell Bruno Guimaraes in January,” he told CaughtOffside for his exclusive column.

“If rumours of Man City’s interest are accurate, then at the end of the season, when City will have a technical and tactical review and look at where they’re at, that might be a more sensible time for the Magpies to consider cashing in.

“He may well be a player that City feel can freshen things up, but certainly not in January.”