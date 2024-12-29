Trent Alexander-Arnold informs Liverpool of his future plans amid contract issues

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold is in the final year of his contract at the club.

Uncertainty surrounding his long term future at Anfield is increasing with every passing week since the defender is still nowhere near signing a new contract at the club.

The England international has been in fine form this season under the leadership of manager Arne Slot, helping the side cement their place at the top in the Premier League as well as the Champions League.

However, with the right-back still not signing a new deal and constant reports linking him to a move to Real Madrid, the Liverpool faithful are getting worried about the right-back’s future and the latest update from Marca is going to make matters even worse for them.

According to Spanish outlet Marca, Alexander-Arnold has informed Liverpool that he wants to leave the club and join La Liga giants Real Madrid.

The Spanish champions are keen on adding the Liverpool player to their star studded squad and the right-back position is the one they have been looking to strengthen for quite some time.

Recent injury to Dani Carvajal has increased the level of desperation at Real Madrid to sign a new right-back and Alexander-Arnold is someone who fits the profile of the player they are looking at.

Trent Alexander-Arnold to leave Liverpool?

Reds eye move for Trent Alexander-Arnold’s replacement

The Liverpool defender is an attacking and creative defender, something that will align with the philosophy of the La Liga club.

During the latest round of contract talks, the Premier League defender has told Liverpool directors that he has made up his mind to leave the Merseyside club and join Real Madrid, where the player would get the opportunity to play with his best friend and England teammate Jude Bellingham.

The arrival of January will provide the defender the opportunity to indulge in talks with other clubs and negotiate a pre-contract agreement with them.

It will be a massive blow to Liverpool who would lose a player at the peak of his powers but that is what interest from Real Madrid can do.

Liverpool have lost Steve McManaman and Michael Owen to Real Madrid in the past and Alexander-Arnold could become the latest player to move from Liverpool to Madrid.

Real Madrid are also interested in Alexander-Arnold’s teammate Dominik Szoboszlai.