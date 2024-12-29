Report: Man United eyeing Premier League star to replace first team starter

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has identified his transfer targets as he aims to turnaround the fortunes of the club.

The Red Devils are struggling to get results this season and performances from some of their key players this season have been highly disappointing.

The Premier League giants spent Christmas in the bottom half of the league table for the first time in their history which highlights the level of standards they currently have and how much needs to change in order to align with the expectations of the fans and the demands of the club.

One of the positions that Amorim could strengthen on a priority basis is the goalkeeping position.

Brighton goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen has become a target for Man United, as current No.1 Andre Onana faces growing scrutiny following a series of poor performances, including a 2-0 loss to Wolves on Boxing Day.

According to the Daily Star, Onana’s position at United is under pressure, and the club have reportedly shifted their focus to Verbruggen, who was previously a target for the Red Devils when he played for Anderlecht.

Man United are interested in Brighton goalkeeper

Verbruggen, now at Brighton, made the move to the South Coast in 2023 for £16.3 million but is valued much higher now.

Brighton are unwilling to let the 22-year-old go for less than £30 million. However, any potential move for Verbruggen is unlikely to materialise until after the current season.

Amorim will have to rely on Onana till the end of the season since second choice goalkeeper Altay Bayindir has not impressed either whenever he has been given the opportunity to prove himself.

His performance in the recent League Cup defeat against Tottenham showed that the goalkeeping position needs attention on a priority basis next year at Man United.

Verbruggen is a much better shot stopper as well as passer of the ball than Onana and his playing style suits the tactics of Amorim.

Brighton are usually tough negotiators with the big Premier League sides so it will not be easy for the Red Devils to sign the goalkeeper.

