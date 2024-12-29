Ruben Amorim is desperately pushing Man United to make this big decision

(Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Manchester United are struggling big time and their performances as well as their position in the league show that.

New manager Ruben Amorim is still struggling to get the best out of his players and the Red Devils may soon need help in the January transfer window to add more quality to their squad.

They have lost three games in a row in all competitions and the level of their performances have shown that their struggles are not going to go away anytime soon.

Amorim wants the club to make a decision soon over the future of one of his players and he is ready to fight to keep him at the club.

The Portuguese manager has favoured Harry Maguire since he was appointed as the manager of the club and the English defender fits well in the formation that he likes to play.

Amorim is worried about the future of Maguire as the defender has entered the final year of his deal at Old Trafford and according to GiveMeSport, he is putting pressure on the club to extend the deal of the centre-back before the January transfer window.

The Man United boss fears that interest from other clubs in the January transfer window could turn Maguire’s head and make him think of a move away from the Premier League giants.

Man United boss admires Harry Maguire

The former Sporting manager has been able to get the best out of Maguire recently and even though results have not been too impressive for the Red Devils, the performances of the England international have been brilliant.

Under former manager Erik ten Hag, Maguire lost the club’s captaincy, his place in the team and he was criticised for his poor displays but Amorim has managed to turnaround the Man United career of the defender.

As per the report, the club is ready to exercise the option to trigger a one-year extension in the contract of Maguire.

The defender is one of the most trusted players of the new manager and he wants him to remain at the club and be a part of his project at Old Trafford.

With the start of January, Maguire will be allowed to get involved in talks with other clubs and that is a situation that Amorim is desperate to avoid.

To strengthen their midfield, Man United are monitoring Atalanta midfielder Ederson and while Victor Osimhen has been named as the club’s attacking target.