Newcastle United's Swedish striker #14 Alexander Isak (R) celebrates with teammates. (Photo by Andy Buchanan / AFP)

Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak has been linked with a move away from the club in recent months.

The 25-year-old has established himself as one of the best strikers in the country and he has been exceptional for Newcastle since joining the club. He has 12 goals and four assists in 19 matches this season.

Naturally, top clubs are keen on securing his services. According to a report from the Telegraph, Newcastle have now set an asking price of around £150 million to ward off his suitors. It will be interesting to see if any club is willing to pay £150 million for the Swedish international.

Arsenal need someone like Isak

Arsenal have been mentioned as a potential destination for the player. The Gunners are keen on signing the Newcastle striker as they look to improve their attacking unit. Gabriel Jesus has not been able to score goals consistently and they need to bring in a quality forward to replace him. Signing a proven Premier League performer like Isak could transform Arsenal in the attack.

The Gunners missed out on the league title in the last two seasons and they will be hoping to go all the way this time around. They need top-class players like Isak to win major trophies.

The Swedish international could be tempted to join a big club as well. He has shown his quality at Newcastle and he might want to join a club where he will be able to push for major trophies. It remains to be seen of the situation develops.

Newcastle have no interest in selling the striker and Isak is not angling for a move away either. It will be interesting to see if clubs like Arsenal can convince the player and his club to go through with a move in the near future.